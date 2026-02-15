Fabian Ruiz Injury: Not available Tuesday

Ruiz (knee) won't be an option for Tuesday's Champions League Playoffs against Monaco, according to Le Parisien.

Ruiz is still grinding through his recovery from the knee injury he suffered against Sporting CP and will not be available for Tuesday's Champions League Playoffs clash with Monaco. It is a significant blow for the Parisians, as the Spanish midfielder is a locked-in starter in the engine room when healthy, especially on Champions League nights, and with Senny Mayulu (calf) still sidelined, the depth in midfield is being seriously tested. Warren Zaire-Emery is expected to shoulder a bigger load in the center of the pitch, while Kang-In Lee could also push for a starting role after delivering a series of electric, game-changing cameos off the bench.