Fabian Ruiz headshot

Fabian Ruiz Injury: Not available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 11:49pm

Ruiz (knee) won't be an option for Tuesday's Champions League Playoffs against Monaco, according to Le Parisien.

Ruiz is still grinding through his recovery from the knee injury he suffered against Sporting CP and will not be available for Tuesday's Champions League Playoffs clash with Monaco. It is a significant blow for the Parisians, as the Spanish midfielder is a locked-in starter in the engine room when healthy, especially on Champions League nights, and with Senny Mayulu (calf) still sidelined, the depth in midfield is being seriously tested. Warren Zaire-Emery is expected to shoulder a bigger load in the center of the pitch, while Kang-In Lee could also push for a starting role after delivering a series of electric, game-changing cameos off the bench.

Fabian Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fabian Ruiz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fabian Ruiz See More
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
19 days ago
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
SOC
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
138 days ago
How to Play Football.Fun
SOC
How to Play Football.Fun
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
180 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
262 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for PSG vs. Arsenal on Wednesday, May 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for PSG vs. Arsenal on Wednesday, May 7
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
285 days ago