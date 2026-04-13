Fabian Ruiz headshot

Fabian Ruiz Injury: Ramping up training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Ruiz (knee) is starting to ramp up training, according to manager Luis Enrique, per Kevin Massampu of Foot Mercato. "We have to see what the doctors say. Journalists don't know anything, and I'm not a doctor either. The health of each person must be respected. The good news is that Fabian is training."

Ruiz is seeing progression from his injury this week, as the midfielder has been able to step back into training, likely bringing a return soon. He will remain unavailable for the second leg of their quarterfinal UCL match against Liverpool, a significant loss in the midfield. A return is likely if they advance to the semifinals, with Warren Zaire-Emery still seeing more time due to his absence.

Fabian Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fabian Ruiz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fabian Ruiz See More
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
13 days ago
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
76 days ago
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
SOC
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
195 days ago
How to Play Football.Fun
SOC
How to Play Football.Fun
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
237 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
319 days ago