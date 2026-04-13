Fabian Ruiz Injury: Ramping up training
Ruiz (knee) is starting to ramp up training, according to manager Luis Enrique, per Kevin Massampu of Foot Mercato. "We have to see what the doctors say. Journalists don't know anything, and I'm not a doctor either. The health of each person must be respected. The good news is that Fabian is training."
Ruiz is seeing progression from his injury this week, as the midfielder has been able to step back into training, likely bringing a return soon. He will remain unavailable for the second leg of their quarterfinal UCL match against Liverpool, a significant loss in the midfield. A return is likely if they advance to the semifinals, with Warren Zaire-Emery still seeing more time due to his absence.
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