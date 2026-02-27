Fabian Ruiz Injury: Sidelined at least two more weeks

Ruiz (knee) will remain sidelined at least two more weeks to work on a specific individual program in his recovery, the club announced.

Ruiz is still dealing with lingering knee pain from the knock he picked up against Sporting CP in the Champions League, and he is set to miss at least two more weeks while following an individualized rehab program aimed at eliminating the pain. The midfielder remains sidelined as he works his way back to full strength. In the meantime, Warren Zaire-Emery is in line to take on an expanded role in the engine room and should see increased responsibility in the middle of the park.