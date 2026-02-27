Fabian Ruiz headshot

Fabian Ruiz Injury: Sidelined at least two more weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Ruiz (knee) will remain sidelined at least two more weeks to work on a specific individual program in his recovery, the club announced.

Ruiz is still dealing with lingering knee pain from the knock he picked up against Sporting CP in the Champions League, and he is set to miss at least two more weeks while following an individualized rehab program aimed at eliminating the pain. The midfielder remains sidelined as he works his way back to full strength. In the meantime, Warren Zaire-Emery is in line to take on an expanded role in the engine room and should see increased responsibility in the middle of the park.

Fabian Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fabian Ruiz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fabian Ruiz See More
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
31 days ago
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
SOC
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
150 days ago
How to Play Football.Fun
SOC
How to Play Football.Fun
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
192 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
274 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for PSG vs. Arsenal on Wednesday, May 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for PSG vs. Arsenal on Wednesday, May 7
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
297 days ago