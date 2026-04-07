Fabian Ruiz Injury: Still in individual training

Ruiz (knee) remains in individual training and is not yet available for selection, according to the club.

Ruiz has been unable to progress to full team sessions despite his recovery moving in the right direction, leaving his return timeline uncertain. The Spanish midfielder is a key piece of PSG's engine room when fit, and the club will not rush him back before he is fully ready given the stakes of the fixtures ahead. Warren Zaire-Emery is expected to continue in a larger role in the midfield in his continued absence as PSG push through the business end of the campaign.