Fabian Ruiz Injury: Still in rehabilitation

Ruiz (knee) is still in rehab and won't be an option for Tuesday's second leg against Chelsea in the Champions League, according to Paris Team FR.

Ruiz trained individually this week as he continues working his way back from the knee injury he suffered against Sporting CP in the Champions League and remains sidelined for now with no clear timetable for his return. The club has no intention of rushing him back with other midfield options performing well, while the Spaniard is also focused on avoiding any setback with the 2026 World Cup approaching in June. Until he reaches full fitness, Warren Zaire-Emery is expected to keep his starting role in the middle of the pitch.