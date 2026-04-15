Fabian Ruiz headshot

Fabian Ruiz Injury: Trains fully with knee strap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Ruiz (knee) trained fully with the ball Wednesday while wearing a strap, but remains a doubt for Sunday's clash against Lyon, the club posted.

Ruiz has been sidelined since late January with a knee injury and has been working his way back gradually, with Wednesday's full session with the ball the most encouraging sign yet that he is close to returning to competitive action. The club will assess how he responds over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement Sunday, with a bench role the most likely scenario if he is cleared given the caution required after such a lengthy absence. Warren Zaire-Emery has been carrying the midfield load in his extended absence and PSG will not want to risk a setback at this stage of the season.

Fabian Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
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