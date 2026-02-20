Fabian Ruiz Injury: Trains individually
Ruiz (knee) is back in individual training but reamins out for Saturday's clash against Metz, according to the club.
Ruiz is back on the grass and grinding through individual sessions, but he's still ruled out for Saturday's showdown with the Grenats. The Spanish midfielder is racing the clock to be ready for Wednesday night's Champions League battle against Monaco, though that test could arrive a little too soon. Until he's cleared for full throttle, Warren Zaire-Emery is in line to lock down a starting spot and anchor the engine room for PSG.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fabian Ruiz See More
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction24 days ago
-
Game Previews
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction143 days ago
-
Football.Fun
How to Play Football.Fun185 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter267 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for PSG vs. Arsenal on Wednesday, May 7290 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fabian Ruiz See More