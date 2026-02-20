Fabian Ruiz headshot

Fabian Ruiz Injury: Trains individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Ruiz (knee) is back in individual training but reamins out for Saturday's clash against Metz, according to the club.

Ruiz is back on the grass and grinding through individual sessions, but he's still ruled out for Saturday's showdown with the Grenats. The Spanish midfielder is racing the clock to be ready for Wednesday night's Champions League battle against Monaco, though that test could arrive a little too soon. Until he's cleared for full throttle, Warren Zaire-Emery is in line to lock down a starting spot and anchor the engine room for PSG.

