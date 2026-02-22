Fabian Ruiz Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Ruiz (knee) returned to individual training and won't make it for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Monaco, according to Dominique Severac from Le Parisien.

Ruiz has only made it back to individual work as he continues to rehab his knee and he will not be available for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Monaco. The Spanish midfielder won't be fit in time for this one and there's no urgency to accelerate his return. With Warren Zaire-Emery delivering strong performances in his role, the staff can afford to stay patient and avoid rushing Ruiz back into the squad before he's fully ready.