Fabian Ruiz News: Assist Wednesday

Ruiz assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against Aston Villa.

Ruiz was a catalyst in the middle of the field Wednesday and did his best to provide his attackers with opportunities, earning an assist in the 49th minute. This marks his fourth assist in UCL play this season, with those being all of his UCL goal contributions. This give him two assists in his past three outings.