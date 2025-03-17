Fabian Ruiz News: Brace of assists in the Classique

Ruiz assisted twice to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Marseille.

Ruiz had a solid performance and was named the man of the match in the Classique against Marseille on Sunday after providing a brace of assists for Ousmane Dembele and Nuno Mendes. This marked his second and third assists of the season, matching his total from last year in the league. He is three assists away from his career highs with Betis in 2017 and Napoli in 2019. He will try to add another one against Saint-Etienne at Geoffroy-Guichard after the international break.