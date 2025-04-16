Fabian Ruiz News: Creates three chances Tuesday

Ruiz recorded one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Aston Villa.

Although he was not involved in either of his side's goals, Ruiz created three chances in Tuesday's match. It marked his fourth time he created three or more chances in the UCL this season. He also put one shot on target, won one tackle, intercepted one pass and won six duels in his full 90 minutes of action.