Ruiz delivered a solid two-way performance in Sunday's match against Paris FC. He first made an impact offensively by perfectly setting up Desire Doue after a high turnover late in the first half while registering two shots and creating two chances, and also contributed defensively by pressing high up the pitch and recording three tackles and one interception. The midfielder picked up his first assist in 10 matches since returning from a groin injury and appears to be building momentum ahead of the upcoming Champions League fixtures.