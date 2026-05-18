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Fabian Ruiz News: Delivers one assist against PFC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 11:39pm

Ruiz assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Paris FC.

Ruiz played a direct creative role in Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Paris FC, delivering the cross in the second half that travelled across the area before Bradley Barcola finished at the back post to give his side the lead. The Spanish midfielder showed no ill effects from his recent injury absence and once again displayed his defensive work rate and pressing intensity, recording three tackles and four interceptions. Ruiz ends the Ligue 1 campaign with one goal and four assists across 20 appearances, and his form heading into the UEFA Champions League Final against Arsenal on May 30 will be a significant factor in Luis Enrique's midfield plans.

Fabian Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
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