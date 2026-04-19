Fabian Ruiz News: Fit for bench
Ruiz (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Lyon.
Ruiz was expected to be back and is with his team Sunday, recovering from a knee injury for a spot on the bench. After the long absence dating back to January, it appears they will ease him back into action, as he resides on the bench. However, he will work towards starting time again, starting in nine of his 13 appearances before the injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fabian Ruiz See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics19 days ago
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction82 days ago
-
Game Previews
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction201 days ago
-
Football.Fun
How to Play Football.Fun243 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter325 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fabian Ruiz See More