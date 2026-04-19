Fabian Ruiz headshot

Fabian Ruiz News: Fit for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Ruiz (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Lyon.

Ruiz was expected to be back and is with his team Sunday, recovering from a knee injury for a spot on the bench. After the long absence dating back to January, it appears they will ease him back into action, as he resides on the bench. However, he will work towards starting time again, starting in nine of his 13 appearances before the injury.

Fabian Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
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