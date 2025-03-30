Fabian Ruiz News: Logs another assist

Ruiz assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 6-1 victory versus St. Etienne.

The second half of March was an excellent half for Ruiz, whose two appearances included more assists (three) than games. The two-game run alone doubled his assist tally for the 2024-25 Ligue 1, as he went from having three assists to six in one fell swoop.