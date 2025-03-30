Fantasy Soccer
Fabian Ruiz headshot

Fabian Ruiz News: Logs another assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Ruiz assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 6-1 victory versus St. Etienne.

The second half of March was an excellent half for Ruiz, whose two appearances included more assists (three) than games. The two-game run alone doubled his assist tally for the 2024-25 Ligue 1, as he went from having three assists to six in one fell swoop.

