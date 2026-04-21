Fabian Ruiz headshot

Fabian Ruiz News: Provides assist as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Ruiz assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Lyon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Ruiz made his first appearance in three months in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Lyon, coming off the bench in the second half after recovering from a knee injury and delivering the assist for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's stoppage-time consolation with a well-placed pass on the edge of the area, while adding two key passes and three crosses. Ruiz had been sidelined since mid-January and his return adds depth to his side's midfield for the final stretch of the title race.

Fabian Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
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