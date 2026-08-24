Fabian Ruiz News: Provides two assists off bench

Ruiz assisted twice to go with two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Rennes.

Ruiz entered at halftime and played a key role in the comeback, first sending Ferran Torres through for the 70th-minute goal before providing another delivery for Torres' headed equalizer in the 82nd. The midfielder finished with three chances created and two crosses across the second half, providing an immediate creative spark. After recording one goal and four assists across 20 Ligue 1 appearances last season, Ruiz has made an excellent start to the new campaign with two assists in the opener, highlighting his vision and passing quality in the final third.