Fabian Ruiz News: Quiet in win

Ruiz had one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 3-0 win against Brest.

Ruiz failed to get much done during Tuesday's win, it was a quiet performance from the midfielder, who did his duty well cycling possession but never really produced any end product. Ruiz is the least glamorous of the PSG midfielders, though he still has some upside just with how one-sided most PSG games tend to be.