Fabian Ruiz News: Scores game-winner

Ruiz scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Toulouse.

Ruiz tapped home a rebound off of the opponent's post Saturday to score the lone goal of the fixture in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 victory over Toulouse. In addition to his goal, the midfielder made one tackle (one won), one interception and one block over his 63 minutes of play. The goal was Ruiz's third of the season though 21 Ligue 1 appearances (14 starts), matching his most for Les Parisians since the 2022/2023 season, his first season in the French capital, in which he bagged three goals over 27 appearances (21 starts).