Fabian Ruiz headshot

Fabian Ruiz News: Scores on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Ruiz scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 defeat versus Nice.

Ruiz equalized in the 41st minute off an assist from Ousmane Dembele. He completed 46 passes, added a tackle and an interception. He has now recorded nine tackles, three interceptions and a clearance over his last four games while contributing to two goals.

Fabian Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
