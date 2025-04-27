Fabian Ruiz News: Scores on Friday

Ruiz scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 defeat versus Nice.

Ruiz equalized in the 41st minute off an assist from Ousmane Dembele. He completed 46 passes, added a tackle and an interception. He has now recorded nine tackles, three interceptions and a clearance over his last four games while contributing to two goals.