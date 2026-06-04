Fabian Ruiz headshot

Fabian Ruiz News: Third midfield starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Ruiz has been named in Spain's World Cup squad and is expected to be the third starting midfielder alongside Pedri and Rodri in coach De la Fuente's preferred lineup.

Ruiz ended a disrupted campaign with PSG, making 20 Ligue 1 appearances and nine Champions League outings for two goals and five assists combined after a knee injury sustained in January kept him sidelined for several months. The midfielder was one of Spain's standout performers at Euro 2024 and brings the ability to contribute goals, assists and intelligent pressing from a box-to-box position that makes him a different and complementary profile alongside the more positional Rodri and technical Pedri. Ruiz heads into the World Cup having had limited minutes this season but with the experience and quality to deliver when it matters most on the biggest stage.

Fabian Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
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