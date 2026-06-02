Fabian Schar Injury: Extends contract with Newcastle

Schar (foot) has secured an extended contract with Newcastle until the end of the 2026/27 season, the club announced Tuesday.

Schar has been sidelined for practically all of 2026 due to ankle and foot injuries, and there was uncertainty about whether he would remain on the team, but he's now signed to an additional year and should return in the upcoming campaign. The 34-year-old has been a consistent contributor when healthy, tallying 409 clearances, 115 interceptions, 110 tackles, nine goals and one assist over 102 appearances (93 starts) across all competitions for the club over the last three seasons.