Fabian Schar Injury: Season over, focusing on WC

Schar (foot) will not return for Newcastle's remaining fixtures, with coach Eddie Howe confirming the Swiss international is unlikely to play again for the club this season. "I don't think Fabian will make the last two games which is a real shame for him. He was close to returning a few weeks ago and then he suffered the infection which set him back. He is back running again and looking healthy, but there is a big difference between that and actually playing."

Schar ends what is likely his final season at Newcastle with 15 tackles, 19 interceptions and 86 clearances across 19 appearances in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets before the foot infection derailed his return. The Swiss international will now focus entirely on being fit for the World Cup this summer, where he is expected to be an important figure for Switzerland in what could be one of the final chapters of a distinguished international career.