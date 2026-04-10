Fabian Schar Injury: Set to miss one more month

Schar was hospitalized for minor surgery after developing an infection in his foot and is expected to be sidelined for around one month, according to coach Eddie Howe. "Fabian suffered an infection in his foot so he is in hospital having a minor surgery on that so he will be out for about a month."

Schar had already been working his way back from a previous ankle injury since early January, making this latest setback a cruel blow for both player and Newcastle. The Swiss international had been averaging 4.4 clearances per game before his initial absence and was expected to shore up a back line that has faced many recent injuries. His extended absence leaves coach Eddie Howe with limited options in central defense heading into the final stretch of the season. Malick Thiaw Sven Botman and Dan Burn are expected to share the spots in central defense for the Magpies until he returns to full speed.