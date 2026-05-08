Fabian Schar Injury: Still doubtful to return

Schar (foot) is looking more positive physically but remains a doubt to feature again before the end of the season, according to coach Eddie Howe, per Jordan Cronin of Iconic Media Group. "He's looking a lot more positive in his body at the moment. Whether or not he's going to be fit enough to take the pitch again between now and the end of the season, let's wait and see."

Schar had been sidelined after undergoing minor surgery for a foot infection, and while the encouraging signs in his physical condition are a positive development, the limited time remaining in the campaign makes any return far from guaranteed. The Swiss international will be motivated to get back on the pitch with the World Cup this summer firmly in his sights, and Newcastle will hope to have him available at some point before the season concludes. Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Dan Burn have been sharing the central defensive duties during his extended absence.