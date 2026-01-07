Schar is currently expected to miss several games following a violent collision on his leg during the last league match. Depending on his medical assessment, he could have a slight chance of returning in the 2025\/26 campaign. Otherwise, he'll end the season with 18 shots (four on goal), 86 clearances, 19 interceptions and four clean sheets across 19 appearances in all competitions. His absence would leave Newcastle with Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman available as healthy center-back choices, with Dan Burn (ribs) still questionable.