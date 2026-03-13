Fabian Schar Injury: Trains on grass

Schar (ankle) was spotted training on grass this week and is aiming a return after the March international break, according to Craig Hope from the Daily Mail.

Schar is entering the final stretch of his recovery from the ankle injury that required surgery in mid January after being spotted back on the grass this week. This is encouraging news for the Magpies since he had been a regular starter in the back line before the setback and his return will give coach Eddie Howe another option in defense. That said, Schar will still need a few more weeks of training and his comeback is expected to come after the March international break. Until then, Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman should continue handling larger roles in Newcastles defense.