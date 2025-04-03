Fabian Schar News: Inks extension

Schar has signed an extension with Newcastle, according to his club.

Schar is sticking around with the Magpies for the next season, as he signed an extension through the 2025/26 season. This comes after being a mainstay since joining the club in 2018, making 221 appearances during that span. He has started in 24 of his 25 appearances this season while bagging two goals from the defense, likely to hold the same spot next season.