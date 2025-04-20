Fabian Schar News: Scores equalizer in first half

Schar scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 loss versus Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 13th minute.

Schar scored Newcastle's only goal with a header in the 18th minute after a nice cross from Harvey Barnes, leveling the score at 1-1. He was involved at both ends, contributing to the attack and defense throughout the match with one goal and seven clearances in the back, but it wasn't enough to help his team win points. That said, he will look to continue his scoring form of two goals in two games against Ipswich Town on Saturday.