Fabian Schar News: Starts vs. Strasbourg

Schar starts in Sunday's friendly against Strasbourg, forming an experienced center back pairing alongside Dan Burn, who captains the side, the club announced.

Schar had been working his way back from a groin injury this offseason, with manager Matthias Jaissle indicating earlier in the week that a return to team training and possibly friendly minutes were within reach. His inclusion in the starting lineup confirms his recovery has progressed on schedule, adding a veteran piece back to Newcastle's defense. Schar is expected to build up his match fitness ahead of the start of the season.