Fabiano Parisi Injury: Fit for Roma clash

Parisi (foot) has been included in Fiorentina's squad list for Monday's fixture versus Roma.

Parisi is returning, missing a month because of a foot injury, and will be in the mix in multiple roles, as he can star as a left-back and on the offensive wings. He has recorded one or more shots in his last 11 outings, racking up 17 (six on target), scoring once and recording 12 key passes, 17 crosses (four accurate) and 11 interceptions during that stretch.