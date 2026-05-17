Fabiano Parisi Injury: Stretchered off against Juventus
Parisi generated one cross (zero accurate) and one clearance in 31 minutes before leaving Sunday's clash with Roma because of an apparent knee injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.
Parisi twisted his right ankle on a collision with an opponent and had to be carted off the pitch. He's set for tests. Jack Harrison replaced him in this one and will likely get the nod versus Atalanta next week if need be.
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