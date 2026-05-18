Fabiano Parisi Injury: Suffers very serious injury

Parisi has been diagnosed with an ACL tear in his right knee and quickly underwent reconstructive surgery, Fiorentina announced.

Parisi will have to miss the early portion of next season, as the standard rehab time amounts to at least five or six months. He has three very convincing stretches in between injuries this campaign, logging 24 shots (seven on target), 39 crosses (seven accurate) and 19 key passes in 23 appearances (18 starts) and scoring and assisting once while handling multiple roles.