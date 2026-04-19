Fabiano Parisi Injury: Will remain sidelined
Parisi (foot) will likely need a few more weeks to completely overcome his injury, Quotidiano Sportivo informed.
Parisi won't return Monday versus Lecce, missing his third Serie A game in a row, and is also in doubt for the ensuing contests, as the team could give him time to heal fully. Robin Gosens, Jack Harrison and Manor Solomon will absorb his minutes, as he was taking care of multiple roles.
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