Fabiano Parisi Injury: Will skip Lazio game

Parisi won't be an option Monday to a edema in his foot, Fiorentina relayed.

Parisi will continue missing time with a nagging foot issue that has hampered him for quite some time. Instead, Manor Solomon (thigh) is returning, joining Jack Harrison and Jacopo Fazzini among the alternatives for the offensive wings, without Albert Gudmundsson (suspension), while Robin Gosens will likely get the call at left-back.