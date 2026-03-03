Fabiano Parisi News: Disqualified for Parma match

Parisi had four tackles (three won), two interceptions and three clearances and picked up his fifth yellow card in Monday's 3-0 defeat versus Udinese.

Parisi put up good numbers in the back, even though his team conceded three goals and struggled defensively. He'll miss Sunday's home game versus Parma due to yellow-card accumulation. Robin Gosens or Niccolo Fortini will man the left-back position in the next round.