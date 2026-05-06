Fabiano Parisi News: Draws four fouls versus Roma

Parisi (foot) had one off-target shot, drew four fouls, committed one and was yellow-carded in 45 minutes in Monday's 4-0 loss to Roma.

Parisi played a half in his return from a month-long absence and, while he was fairly sprightly, he didn't pick up many stats. He'll compete with Jack Harrison at right winger and Robin Gosens at left-back in the last three games. He has tallied at least one shot in his last 12 appearances (11 starts), accumulating 18 attempts (six on target), finding the target once and notching 12 chances created, 17 crosses (four accurate) and 11 interceptions during that stretch.