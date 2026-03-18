Fabiano Parisi News: Scores Monday
Parisi scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Monday's 4-1 win over Cremonese.
Parisi took five shots and scored once during Monday's clash, making the most of a dominant display. He had plenty of chances on the ball and was brilliant going forward. Parisi is normally a more defensive option but in matches that Fiorentina dominate he has the talent to be a consistent threat.
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