Fabiano Parisi News: Scores own goal against Como

Parisi drew four fouls and recorded an own goal, three interceptions and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Como.

Parisi stayed in the back for most of the game, unlike in previous tilts, matched his season high in interceptions, but beat his own goalie with a misdirected header while trying to send the ball out of bounds. He started over Robin Gosens at left-back in the last two rounds while Monor Solomon and Jack Harrison have taken care of his previous role in the trident. Parisi has logged at least one shot in his last seven outings, racking up nine attempts (three on target) and adding nine chances created and 12 crosses (four accurate) in that stretch. Moreover, he has posted one or more clearances in his last four starts, piling up six, with no clean sheets.