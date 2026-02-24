Fabiano Parisi News: Serviceable outing against Pisa

Parisi created one scoring chance and recorded three clearances, three crosses (zero accurate) and one interception in Monday's 1-0 victory versus Pisa.

Parisi wasn't superb on either end but assembled a well-rounded stat line, and his team didn't concede. He has tallied at least one clearance in five showing on the trot, racking up nine. He has logged one more cross in the last three tilts, totaling 10 deliveries (three accurate). Furthermore, he has fired one or more shots in eight consecutive appearances, amassing 10 attempts (three on target), creating 10 chances over that span.