Parisi played out of position on the right wing but had his best performance of the year, registering a new season high in key passes and slipping the ball to Albert Gudmundsson on the second goal and also generating the penultimate one by forcing the opposing goalie into a difficult save. He has launched multiple crosses in the last three matches, racking up 10 (two accurate) and posting five chances created, four corners and seven tackles (three tackles). He could stay in this role a while longer.