Fabiano Parisi News: Will return against Cremonese

Parisi served a one-game suspension Sunday's 0-0 draw with Parma.

Parisi will likely be back in the XI over Robin Gosens or Jack Harrison in next Monday's away game versus Cremonese. He has taken at least one shot in nine outings in a row, racking up 11 attempts (three on target) and adding 15 crosses (four accurate) and 11 key passes over that span. In addition, he has registered one or more clearances in his last six starts, helping secure one clean sheet and adding eight interceptions and six tackles (five won).