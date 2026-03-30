Fabien Centonze Injury: Could return against Metz

Centonze (knock) was spotted training on the side during the international break, working through runs, ball work and reinforcement exercises, the club posted.

Centonze missed the clash against Strasbourg after failing a late fitness test, with Kelvin Amian stepping in at right wing-back in his absence. The positive training footage is an encouraging sign with the April. 5. showdown against Metz coming up fast, a massive game in the relegation battle. If he comes through the final days of the break clean, Centonze has a real shot at regaining his spot for one of the most important fixtures left on Nantes' calendar.