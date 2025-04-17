Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fabien Centonze headshot

Fabien Centonze Injury: Option to feature in derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Centonze (undisclosed) is an option for the derby against Rennes on Friday, coach Antoine Kombouare said in the press conference.

Centonze has fully recovered from the injury that sidelined him since mid December and is now an option for the derby against Rennes on Friday after training normally with the team all week. That said, he should return to a bench role since he has started only one of four possible games this season for the Canaries.

Fabien Centonze
Nantes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now