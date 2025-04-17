Fabien Centonze Injury: Option to feature in derby

Centonze (undisclosed) is an option for the derby against Rennes on Friday, coach Antoine Kombouare said in the press conference.

Centonze has fully recovered from the injury that sidelined him since mid December and is now an option for the derby against Rennes on Friday after training normally with the team all week. That said, he should return to a bench role since he has started only one of four possible games this season for the Canaries.