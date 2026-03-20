Fabien Centonze Injury: Out against Strasbourg
Centonze suffered a knock in team training Thursday and is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Strasbourg, the club posted.
Centonze picked up a knock in Thursday's training session and is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Racing. The right wing-back is not in the squad after failing a late fitness test, with Kelvin Amian expected to start in his place for the Canaries.
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