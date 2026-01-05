Centonze scored the match's first goal in the 31st minute, arriving on the right side of the six yard box to smash a right footed finish into the top corner for the opener. He then helped Nantes settle into their low block, winning three fouls and defending his flank as Marseille attempted to respond. He was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury in first half stoppage time and replaced by Sekou Doucoure, which could lead to an increased role if Centonze's injury proves to be a serious one.