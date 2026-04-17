Fabien Centonze Injury: Suffers knee injury in training

Centonze suffered a severe knee injury in training Friday and isn't expected to be an option for the time being, according to David Phelippeau of Ouest France. "I'm very upset because he's a guy who has worked very hard and given a lot of himself," explained a visibly moved manager Vahid Halilhodzic, who decided to end the practice match. "It's a shame for him and the team."

Centonze was already set to miss the PSG match on Wednesday due to suspension, but this injury could sideline him for a longer spell, as reports out of training camp are that he might have suffered a torn ACL. He was stretched off training, so his season might as well be over. With Centonze out, look for Frederic Guilbert to take his place at right-back for the time being.