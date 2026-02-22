Fabien Centonze News: Chips in on both ends
Centonze had five crosses (two accurate) and four tackles in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Le Havre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 14th minute.
Centonze did his best to get involved offensively, delivering five crosses while also adding three interceptions defensively to be part of a clean sheet. He'll be needed on both ends of the pitch against Lille, a team which has scored 36 goals this season while allowing 31.
