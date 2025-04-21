Fabien Centonze News: Makes squad list

Centonze is back in the squad list for the first time since mid-December after recovering from his injury and playing with the reserve team on Saturday.

Centonze is back available in the senior team for the first time in five months after recovering from his injury and building fitness with the reserve team. He has made just two appearances this season and that shouldn't change in the final stretch of the season, although he might see some playing time off the bench to build fitness toward next season.