Fabien Centonze News: Unlikely against Strasbourg

Centonze suffered a knock in team training Thursday and is unlikely to be available for Sunday's clash against Strasbourg, according to Ouest France.

Centonze picked up a knock in Thursday's training session and is a major doubt for Sunday's clash against Racing. The right wing-back is likely to be a late fitness call heading into the matchup, and if he's not cleared in time, Kelvin Amian is in line to step in with a start for the Canaries.